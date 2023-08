Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 00:20 Hits: 1

Kidnappers in Haiti released a US nurse and her daughter Wednesday, nearly two weeks after they were snatched at gunpoint from the campus of a Christian-run school near Port-au-Prince, underscoring the severe security risks for visitors to a capital city largely controlled by gangs.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230810-american-nurse-and-young-daughter-released-by-haitian-kidnappers