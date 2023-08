Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 00:31 Hits: 1

A popular Ecuadoran presidential candidate was shot dead while leaving a rally in the nation's capital on Wednesday, prompting President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency and blame the assassination on organized crime.

