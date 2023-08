Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 02:36 Hits: 1

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged wealthy nations Wednesday to fulfill their unkept promises to fund developing countries' fight against climate change, at a summit on saving the world's tropical forests.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/environment/20230810-brazil-s-lula-urges-rich-countries-to-do-their-part-to-fund-fight-against-climate-change