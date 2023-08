Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 18:24 Hits: 1

A Q&A with author Deborah Bonello dives into her new book “Narcas” and how women work behind the scenes, and at the top, of the Latin American drug trade.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2023/0809/Narcas-sheds-light-on-the-women-who-run-drug-smuggling-cartels?icid=rss