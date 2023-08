Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 07:52 Hits: 2

India's opposition has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of choosing silence and killing the spirit of India in violence-hit Manipur, a state governed by his party.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-modi-faces-no-confidence-vote-over-manipur-conflict/a-66489645?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf