???? Live: Poland plans to send up to 10,000 soldiers to border with Belarus

🔴 Live: Poland plans to send up to 10,000 soldiers to border with Belarus Poland is planning to move up to 10,000 additional troops to the border with Belarus to support the Border Guard, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday. The news comes after Russia's defence ministry said it had downed 11 Ukrainian drones near Crimea overnight, as well as two drones flying towards the capital Moscow. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

