Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 06:08 Hits: 2

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed his top general and called for stepping up war preparations "in an offensive way", including boosting weapons production and conducting more drills, state media reported Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230810-north-korean-leader-kim-dismisses-top-general-calls-for-war-preparations