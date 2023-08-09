The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unpacking America’s “Soft Landing”

Unpacking America’s “Soft Landing”

From the inflation hawks who warned against government stimulus programs to the progressives who decried the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes, pretty much everyone has misunderstood recent US macroeconomic indicators. To see what is really going on, we need to dispense with defunct models and orthodox assumptions.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-soft-landing-not-the-feds-doing-fiscal-channel-interest-payments-debt-by-james-k-galbraith-2023-08

