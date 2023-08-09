Unpacking America’s “Soft Landing”

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 13:55 Hits: 4

From the inflation hawks who warned against government stimulus programs to the progressives who decried the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes, pretty much everyone has misunderstood recent US macroeconomic indicators. To see what is really going on, we need to dispense with defunct models and orthodox assumptions.

