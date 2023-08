Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 08:42 Hits: 2

More than 40 people have been killed after a migrant vessel sank, survivors of the shipwreck told Italian media.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-migrant-shipwreck-off-lampedusa-leaves-41-dead/a-66479711?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf