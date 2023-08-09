The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

These Israeli settlers are trying to seize West Bank land by accusing farmers of stealing livestock

These Israeli settlers are trying to seize West Bank land by accusing farmers of stealing livestock Attacks on Palestinian homes and farms in the West Bank have continued to multiply since the formation of Israel’s new ultra-nationalist government, the most right-wing in Israeli history, following elections in November 2022. Israeli settlers have been documented using a new strategy to seize land: accusing Palestinian farmers of stealing cattle. We spoke to several Israeli NGOs who have condemned the tactic. 

