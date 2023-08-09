These Israeli settlers are trying to seize West Bank land by accusing farmers of stealing livestock

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 07:28 Hits: 1

Attacks on Palestinian homes and farms in the West Bank have continued to multiply since the formation of Israel’s new ultra-nationalist government, the most right-wing in Israeli history, following elections in November 2022. Israeli settlers have been documented using a new strategy to seize land: accusing Palestinian farmers of stealing cattle. We spoke to several Israeli NGOs who have condemned the tactic.

