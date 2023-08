Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 08:21 Hits: 2

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, who has been convicted and jailed on graft charges, was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday, an official order said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230809-pakistan-s-ex-pm-imran-khan-barred-from-politics-for-five-years