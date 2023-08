Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 08:43 Hits: 2

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Pheu Thai party announced on Wednesday it had the support of six more parties in its attempt to form a government, still short of the required backing, as the country remained in political deadlock nearly three months after an election. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/08/09/thailand-alliance-expands-in-new-effort-to-form-government