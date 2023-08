Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 08:06 Hits: 1

The good-governance agenda was always meant to mask underlying power structures by elevating technocratic decision-making over political struggles. The full costs have become apparent only recently, as the paradigm blocks effective action against climate change.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/good-governance-technocracy-blocking-real-solutions-to-climate-change-by-katharina-pistor-2023-08