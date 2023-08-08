Judges reject Josh Duggar’s appeal of conviction over child pornography: report

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 02:52 Hits: 1

A panel of three district court judges on Monday denied former TLC reality show star Josh Duggar's appeal of his 12 1/2 year sentence for "downloading child abuse materials," Associated Press (AP).

Per AP, the network ended the show 19 Kids and Counting "in 2015 following allegations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier."

According to the report, "Investigators testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned," before Duggar's lawyers "argued that statements he made to investigators during the search of the dealership should not have been allowed at trial since his attorney wasn't present."

AP reports:

The panel ruled that the judge in the case struck the right balance by allowing the former employee to be questioned without bringing up the past conviction. The court also rejected Duggar's challenge to the qualifications of the analyst who testified that metadata on the former reality star's iPhone connected him to the crime.

The judges in their ruling wrote, "To the contrary, he ended the interview on his own and then left the dealership — hardly an option available to someone in custody."

