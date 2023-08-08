New Heat Wave Begins in Spain

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 05:33 Hits: 1

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) of Spain issued this Monday a special warning for adverse phenomena by declaring a new heat wave with temperatures that can reach up to 44 degrees Celsius, for most of the country.

Given the successive thermal rises over the weekend, the meteorological portfolio declared the beginning of a new episode of heat wave, with the possibility of extending until Thursday, which will impact most of the Iberian Peninsula.

According to the agency, the least affected areas will be the western Cantabrian coast of Galicia and the Mediterranean.

⚠️Aviso especial por #OlaDeCalor: actualizamos la información. Temperaturas muy altas en la mayor parte de la Península hasta, al menos, el jueves. pic.twitter.com/hTBryy2fVl August 7, 2023

Special notice for #HeatWave: we update the information. Very high temperatures in most of the Peninsula until at least Thursday.

Also, the Aemet predicted rises in the northwestern half of the peninsula being more intense in the west of Galicia, north and east of Castilla y León and in the environment of the upper Ebro.

Similarly, decreases were forecast in southern Andalusia, in the northeast peninsular, and throughout the Mediterranean area.

It is also expected that the day will exceed 37-38 degrees Celsius in areas of the southwestern peninsula and in the central area, and even reach 42 to 43 degrees Celsius in the valleys of Guadiana and Guadalquivir.

07/08 23:54 #AEMET adelanta #FMA por temp. max en Cast-La Mancha. Activos PASADO MAÑANA. Nivel máx rojo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 23:54 Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/uafu4w5lpMhttps://t.co/v4KnsSZHzx August 7, 2023

In this sense, it will continue for Tuesday the rise in temperatures significantly in the northern half and interior of the peninsular half, with the possibility of rising above 34-36 degrees Celsius.

Thus, much of Castilla y León and Galicia will be affected, while 40 to 42 degrees Celsius are forecast in areas of the southwestern quadrant of the peninsula and, locally, will reach 43 degrees Celsius in the valley of Guadalquivir.

The updated weather warning in Castilla-La Mancha for Wednesday declared red level temperatures of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius for the Serrania de Cuenca and Mancha Cóquense, while, for the rest of Spain, there will be temperatures of 42 to 43 degrees Celsius.

A southerly flow is expected at low levels of the atmosphere, which will favor the entry by the southern peninsular of an African continental air mass, very warm and dry, which will induce a further increase in temperatures.

