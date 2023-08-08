UNICEF: Kidnappings of Children and Women Increase in Haiti

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 07:15 Hits: 1

On Monday, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) stated that kidnappings of children and women are spiking at alarming rates in Haiti amid gang violence.

According to a UNICEF press release, nearly 300 cases of such kidnappings had been confirmed in the first six months of 2023, almost matching the total number documented for the entire previous year, and close to three times more than in 2021.

According to the press release, in most instances, children and women are forcefully taken by armed groups and used for financial or tactical gains. The victims who manage to return home grapple with deep physical and psychological scars, possibly for many years.

"The stories we are hearing from UNICEF colleagues and partners on the ground are shocking and unacceptable," Garry Conille, UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, said.

"Women and children are not commodities. They are not bargaining chips. And they must never be exposed to such unimaginable violence. The growing trend in kidnappings and abductions is extremely worrisome, threatening both the people of Haiti and those who have come to help," Conille stated.

"Extremely alarming" increase in abductions of children and women in #Haiti

Furthermore, the press release also stated that, in addition to children and women being taken from the streets and exposed to deep trauma and distress, reports indicate that local health care systems are teetering on the brink of collapse and schools are under attack, keeping civilians under constant terror.

The increase in violence, looting, road blockades, and the pervasive presence of armed groups severely obstruct humanitarian efforts, making it difficult to deliver much-needed aid to affected communities, it added.

UNICEF urgently called for the immediate release and safe return of all those who have been kidnapped in Haiti, and reiterated its commitment to delivering critical aid and support for Haitian children who have been impacted by these traumatic events.

According to several UN reports, the overall situation in Haiti is catastrophic; nowadays, an estimated 5.2 million people, or close to half of the entire population, require humanitarian assistance, including almost 3 million children.

