Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 08:57 Hits: 1

Russian strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city killed at least seven and destroyed several buildings. Meanwhile, Ukraine said it arrested a woman for collecting data for Russia to attack President Zelenskyy. DW has more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-updates-more-deaths-damage-after-pokrovsk-strikes/live-66467154?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf