Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 10:11 Hits: 2

The Swedish government is dealing with increased terrorist threats sparked by repeated Quran burnings. Now Russia appears to be instrumentalizing the issue.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sweden-quran-burnings-how-the-kremlin-benefits/a-66463591?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf