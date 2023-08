Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 10:21 Hits: 2

Niger's junta has ignored an ultimatum by the West African bloc for the reinstating of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. Whether ECOWAS will follow through with its threat and intervene militarily remains uncertain.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/niger-coup-calls-grow-for-diplomacy-before-ecowas-summit/a-66457424?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf