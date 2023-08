Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 01:44 Hits: 1

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and fellow South American leaders face pressure to set out bold solutions to save the damaged Amazon as they open a summit Tuesday on the world's biggest rainforest.

