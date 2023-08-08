???? Live: Niger coup leaders name new prime minister

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 05:04 Hits: 1

Coup leaders in Niger on Monday evening named Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as the country’s new prime minister in a statement read out on national television. Zeine previously served as Niger's cabinet director and finance minister. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday diplomacy is the 'preferred way' to resolve the crisis in Niger as coup leaders held talks with a US envoy. Follow our blog to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

