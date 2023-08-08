The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Niger coup leaders name new prime minister

🔴 Live: Niger coup leaders name new prime minister Coup leaders in Niger on Monday evening named Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as the country’s new prime minister in a statement read out on national television. Zeine previously served as Niger's cabinet director and finance minister. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday diplomacy is the 'preferred way' to resolve the crisis in Niger as coup leaders held talks with a US envoy. Follow our blog to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

