???? Live: Several killed in Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukrainian city, governor says

🔴 Live: Several killed in Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukrainian city, governor says Two Russian missiles struck the centre of Ukraine's Pokrovsk on Monday night killing at least seven people including civilians and first responders, the regional governor said. The missiles – launched 40 minutes apart – damaged residential buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings, the governor added. Follow our live blog to see how the day's events unfold on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

