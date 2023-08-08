Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 05:57 Hits: 1

Two Russian missiles struck the centre of Ukraine's Pokrovsk on Monday night killing at least seven people including civilians and first responders, the regional governor said. The missiles – launched 40 minutes apart – damaged residential buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings, the governor added. Follow our live blog to see how the day's events unfold on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230808-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-several-killed-in-russian-missile-strikes-on-eastern-ukrainian-city-governor-says