Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 10:05 Hits: 2

HELSINKI (Reuters) - German gun maker Heckler & Koch has filed a complaint with the Finnish Market Court over Finland's direct arms purchase from a local manufacturer, bypassing competition rules, court documents seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/08/08/german-arms-maker-takes-finland-to-market-court-over-rifle-choice