Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 10:21 Hits: 2

WARSAW (Reuters) - Pavel Maryeuski, 33, was an activist committed to peaceful politics who had never held a weapon, when he fled his native Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko's crackdown on protests following an election three years ago. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/08/08/organise-or-fight-three-years-in-exile-belarus-opposition-divided-about-path