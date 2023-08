Category: World Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 12:33 Hits: 1

The recent surge in inflation in both the US and Europe has been blamed primarily on supply shocks. But a closer look suggests that the very central banks that are now being praised for reining in the surge in prices played a significant role in causing it.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/central-bank-asset-purchases-contribution-to-inflation-us-eurozone-by-daniel-gros-2023-08