Category: World Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 15:41 Hits: 1

After 17 months of intense fighting, the costs of rebuilding Ukraine will most likely be far higher than previously expected. European countries, which have repeatedly pledged to support Ukraine but have contributed relatively little to its defense thus far, must coordinate and facilitate this effort.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/postwar-reconstruction-of-ukraine-opportunity-for-europe-by-kenneth-rogoff-2023-08