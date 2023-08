Category: World Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 11:24 Hits: 2

Officials say that two civilians were killed in a suicide car bombing that targeted a security patrol in North Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pakistan-suicide-car-bombing/32537624.html