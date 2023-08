Category: World Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 11:27 Hits: 3

The Russian Interior Ministry has added Ukrainian journalist Yanina Sokolova, who is well-known for her criticism of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, to its wanted list on an unspecified charge.

