'Start the clock': Mehdi Hasan itemizes Trump’s 'list of firsts that no one should want'

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan dedicated his Sunday evening "60-Second Rant" to the myriad historical happenings orbiting Donald Trump.

"With all these indictments of Donald Trump, it's worth stopping to consider how unprecedented this all is," Hasan suggested.

"Trump is like no other president or presidential candidate in American history. He has a list of firsts that no one should want," Hasan said. "Gimme sixty seconds to remind you. Start the clock."

Hasan rapidly described Trump as:

The first former president to be indicted for a state crime after being indicted by the Manhattan district attorney over hush money payments to a porn star in April;

The first former president to be indicted for a federal crime after being indicted by special counsel Jack Smith under the Espionage Act in June for unauthorized retention of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice among other charges;

The first former president to be indicted for a federal crime for acts committed while in office after being indicted by special counsel Jack Smith this past Tuesday for trying to overturn the 2020 election via lies, fraud, and conspiracy;

The first former president to be found liable of sexual abuse in a New York courtroom in May;

The first major party presidential candidate who come election year will literally be on trial for crimes, multiple trials, in multiple jurisdictions;

The first president to repeatedly refuse to release details of his taxes since the president started voluntarily doing so fifty years ago;

The first president to be impeached twice for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in 2019, and for inciting an insurrection in 2021;

The first president who had a member of his own party vote to convict him in the Senate;

The first president ever to refuse to concede defeat in an election;

The first president in over a century to boycott his successor's inauguration;

The first president to incite an insurrection in the nation's capital and therefore the first president to ever, ever violate the peaceful transfer of power since this country began.

Watch below or at this link.

