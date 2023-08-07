'Start the clock': Mehdi Hasan itemizes Trump’s 'list of firsts that no one should want'

The first former president to be indicted for a state crime after being indicted by the Manhattan district attorney over hush money payments to a porn star in April;
The first former president to be indicted for a federal crime after being indicted by special counsel Jack Smith under the Espionage Act in June for unauthorized retention of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice among other charges;
The first former president to be indicted for a federal crime for acts committed while in office after being indicted by special counsel Jack Smith this past Tuesday for trying to overturn the 2020 election via lies, fraud, and conspiracy;
The first former president to be found liable of sexual abuse in a New York courtroom in May;
The first major party presidential candidate who come election year will literally be on trial for crimes, multiple trials, in multiple jurisdictions;
The first president to repeatedly refuse to release details of his taxes since the president started voluntarily doing so fifty years ago;
The first president to be impeached twice for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in 2019, and for inciting an insurrection in 2021;
The first president who had a member of his own party vote to convict him in the Senate;
The first president ever to refuse to concede defeat in an election;
The first president in over a century to boycott his successor's inauguration;
The first president to incite an insurrection in the nation's capital and therefore the first president to ever, ever violate the peaceful transfer of power since this country began.
