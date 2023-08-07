Pakistan: Train Crash Leaves at Least 30 Dead and +100 Injured

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 04:33 Hits: 2

On Sunday, government and police officials of Pakistan said that at least 10 cars of a passenger train derailed in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Sunday, killing at least 30 passengers while injuring over 100 others.

The Hazara Express train, which comprises 16 to 17 cars with over 1,000 passengers, veered off the track while crossing a canal bridge on its way to the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from Karachi.

According to the Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique, authorities are investigating the incident and the possibility of "sabotage" cannot be ruled out.

Several reports state that rescue teams, the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Railways personnel rushed to the site and initiated relief activities; local volunteers also helped rescue the stranded passengers.

28 Killed, Over 50 Injured After Train Derails In Pakistan's Sindh

Pakistan Train Accident: "There can be two reasons: first that it was a mechanical fault, or the fault was created -- it might be a sabotage. We will investigate it," said the railway minister.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh's Chief Minister, nine cars have been cleared and critically injured people will be transported to the southern port city of Karachi for better treatment.

After the train derailment, train operations were suspended, affecting the routine of many trains, with railway authorities saying that it may take up to 18 hours to restore operations.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident, and directed the authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured people.

