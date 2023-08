Category: World Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 11:51 Hits: 3

After announcing her retirement before the World Cup, Megan Rapinoe hoped her groundbreaking career could end in a blaze of glory. The final chapter wasn't fitting, but her impact on women's football will be everlasting.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-cup-megan-rapinoe-exits-without-fanfare-or-regrets/a-66459238?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf