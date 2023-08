Category: World Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 09:39 Hits: 2

Tajik activist Amriddin Holmurodov, who was detained in February 2022 in Slovakia, faces extradition to his home country, where he may be subjected to torture and violence, human rights activists say.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tajikistan-activist-slovakia-extradition/32537434.html