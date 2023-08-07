Niger Denounce Possible Military Intervention, Airspace Closed

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 06:03 Hits: 2

The military junta in Niger announced this Sunday that it is closing again the airspace of the African country as of midnight local time (UTC), coinciding with the expiration of the ultimatum given by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the military in power to restore the constitutional order, under the threat of a military intervention.

According to a communiqué read by Major Colonel Amadou Abdaramane on public television tonight, the coup junta warns that any violation of this measure will be met with an "energetic" and "instantaneous" response.

"In the face of the threat of intervention that is precise through preparation from a neighboring country, Niger's airspace is closed from today August 2, for all aircraft until further notice, any attempt to violate the airspace will have a forceful and instantaneous response," according to the note read by Abdaramane.

In this regard, the junta affirmed that the Community of West African States (ECOWAS) completed "the planning of the war" against the African country and underlined that two Central African countries started with the pre-deployment of their troops.

The closure of Niger’s airspace adds to the difficulties faced by airlines flying between Europe and southern Africa, adding 1000 kilometers and more than an hour of flight time to some routes. https://t.co/94jR5FMOTQpic.twitter.com/leYfWzgMJ4 August 7, 2023

Abdramane said that the Board warned that it "follows with attention the preparations of this war by proxy," while in another communiqué, the CNSP launched "a vibrant appeal" to the youth to prepare to "defend the homeland."

He also accused "a foreign power" of preparing "an aggression" against his country in coordination with ECOWAS. Abdramane said he has "consistent information" about preparations by "the forces of a foreign power" for an aggression against the country and "against its people" in coordination with ECOWAS and "armed terrorist groups".

The junta did not cite or elaborate on the foreign power referred to.

ECOWAS, which decreed trade and financial sanctions against Niger, gave an ultimatum to the coup plotters that expires at midnight Sunday to return the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, to power under the threat of military intervention.

France, a former colonial power with a strong military presence in Niger, said yesterday that it "firmly and resolutely supports" the efforts of ECOWAS "to derail" the military coup in Niger.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Niger-Denounce-Possible-Military-Intervention-Airspace-Closed-20230807-0003.html