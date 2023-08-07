Category: World Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 08:29 Hits: 2

On Sunday, at least seven Mexican police officers were kidnapped when a group of armed men broke into the police headquarters in the municipality of Villa Hidalgo, in the state of Zacatecas.

Through a communiqué, the State Round Table for the Construction of Peace informed that the whereabouts of the police officers are still unknown.

The text indicated that elements of the Mexican Army, National Guard and the Immediate Reaction Force Zacatecas (FRIZ) of the State Police have been deployed in the area to try to find the kidnapped police officers and those responsible for the criminal act.

Following the attack, the State Police have taken control of the Villa Hidalgo police agency.

La Policía Estatal Preventiva de Zacatecas llegó al municipio de Villa Hidalgo para tomar el control de la seguridad pública.En esta región del sureste de Zacatecas, está en curso un gran operativo de búsqueda luego de que personas armadas se llevaron a cinco policías municipales pic.twitter.com/wYZfciRvRL August 6, 2023

Authorities also informed that during the search operation, aerial drones have been used as part of the security measures.

This would be the second case to occur in the southeast of Zacatecas in the last few days.

The first occurred early Tuesday morning, when two municipal police officers were kidnapped by a group of armed men who attacked the Villa Garcia municipality headquarters.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Mexico-Gunmen-Group-Kidnapped-7-Police-Officers-in-Zacatecas-20230807-0005.html