The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

???? Live: Mali and Burkina Faso sending joint delegation to Niger ‘in solidarity’ with junta

Category: World Hits: 2

🔴 Live: Mali and Burkina Faso sending joint delegation to Niger ‘in solidarity’ with junta Mali and Burkina Faso will send a joint official delegation to coup-hit Niger on Monday in a show of solidarity with the nation's military leadership, Mali’s army said earlier in the day. A deadline set by ECOWAS for Niger's coup leaders to restore power to ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired on Sunday, raising the prospect of military intervention in the West African country. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230807-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-niger-junta-closes-airspace-as-ecowas-deadline-expires

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version