???? Live: Mali and Burkina Faso sending joint delegation to Niger ‘in solidarity’ with junta

Published on Monday, 07 August 2023

Mali and Burkina Faso will send a joint official delegation to coup-hit Niger on Monday in a show of solidarity with the nation's military leadership, Mali’s army said earlier in the day. A deadline set by ECOWAS for Niger's coup leaders to restore power to ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired on Sunday, raising the prospect of military intervention in the West African country. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

