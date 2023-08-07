The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

???? Live: Three people killed in Russian shelling of Kherson and Kharkiv, Ukraine says

Category: World Hits: 2

🔴 Live: Three people killed in Russian shelling of Kherson and Kharkiv, Ukraine says Russian shelling killed a woman early on Monday in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, along with two other people in the borderlands of the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine, officials said. Talks aiming to restore peace in Ukraine hosted by Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday, with a senior Ukrainian official saying the outcome had been "productive" and Russia calling the meeting “futile”. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230807-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-ukraine-says-jeddah-peace-talks-productive-russia-calls-meeting-futile

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version