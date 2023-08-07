???? Live: Three people killed in Russian shelling of Kherson and Kharkiv, Ukraine says

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 06:03 Hits: 2

Russian shelling killed a woman early on Monday in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, along with two other people in the borderlands of the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine, officials said. Talks aiming to restore peace in Ukraine hosted by Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday, with a senior Ukrainian official saying the outcome had been "productive" and Russia calling the meeting “futile”. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230807-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-ukraine-says-jeddah-peace-talks-productive-russia-calls-meeting-futile