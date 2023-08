Category: World Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 16:33 Hits: 5

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court has temporarily upheld a rule restricting southern border asylum. Despite objections from migrant rights groups, the rule, aiming to control migration post-Title 42, remains in effect for now.

