Is America’s Merger Fever Breaking?

The US Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission’s new merger guidelines represent a radical departure from the neoliberal assumptions that have long underpinned US antitrust enforcement. By directing agencies to focus on market structure and power, the guidelines could stop runaway consolidation and help preserve US democracy.

