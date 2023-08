Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 08:56 Hits: 3

It is now faster and cheaper for migrant workers living abroad to send money back home, thanks to digitalization. In many low- and middle-income countries, such inflows now exceed foreign direct investment and official development aid and thus can help prevent social unrest and balance-of-payments crises.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/digital-remittances-boost-developing-economies-by-hippolyte-fofack-2023-08