Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023

All knowledge workers should hope that striking Hollywood writers succeed in preventing studios from automating much of the work they do. While AI could become a powerful tool for augmenting human creativity and driving widely shared prosperity, that will not happen unless workers have a say in how it is used.

