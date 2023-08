Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 14:46 Hits: 5

Criminal indictments in two federal cases, and another on charges brought by the state of New York, have not dented the former US president's popularity with Republican voters. What explains the tenacity of his grip on so much of the American electorate?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/why-gop-voters-still-worship-indicted-trump-by-ian-buruma-2023-08