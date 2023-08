Category: World Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 23:26 Hits: 2

Mark Margolis, who played the sinister, wheelchair-bound cartel don Hector Salamanca in acclaimed TV shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has died aged 83, his family said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230804-breaking-bad-actor-mark-margolis-dies-at-83