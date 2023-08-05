The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Russian chemical tanker hit by Ukrainian drones near Crimea

🔴 Live: Russian chemical tanker hit by Ukrainian drones near Crimea A Russian tanker was damaged in an attack by Ukrainian drones in the Kerch Strait, briefly halting traffic on the strategic bridge linking Crimea to Russia's mainland, a government agency and Russian media reported early Saturday. The incident did not result in any casualties. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

