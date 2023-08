Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023 10:43 Hits: 4

A coup in Niger with Russia crouching on the sidelines. Plus, the Indian journalist blowing the whistle on the media.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/the-listening-post/2023/8/5/politics-and-polemics-what-the-coup-in-niger-tells-us