Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 09:46 Hits: 4

Energy markets have clearly failed to accelerate the deployment of renewables. But as the pendulum swings in the direction of state intervention, policymakers must create the conditions for the public and private sectors to work together to manage a timely green transition and avoid a popular backlash against climate goals.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/right-approach-to-state-intervention-in-clean-energy-transition-by-armond-cohen-et-al-2023-08