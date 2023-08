Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 10:53 Hits: 5

Indigenous peoples have proven to be the best protectors of our world’s natural resources. But their lands and traditional ways of life are under attack by extractive corporations that prioritize profits over sustainability, posing a threat to biodiversity and the future of all.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/defending-indigenous-land-rights-in-ecuador-by-juan-carlos-jintiach-2023-08