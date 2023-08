Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023 07:56 Hits: 2

Hit by extreme temperatures, South Korea has been urged to cut short the World Scout Jamboree after large UK and US groups pulled out early from what's seen as the world's largest youth camp.

