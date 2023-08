Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023 08:00 Hits: 3

The former prime minister of Pakistan has been found guilty in a case involving state gifts and has been handed a three-year jail term. Khan has maintained he is innocent of the charges brought against him.

