Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023 08:02 Hits: 2

Spain crushed Switzerland 5-1 to reach the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history on Saturday, with Japan and Norway doing battle to join them.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230805-slick-spain-crush-swiss-as-norway-face-japan-world-cup-test