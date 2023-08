Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023 08:50 Hits: 2

Since August 1, a number of pro-junta accounts have been sharing a video they say shows a deposed Nigerien minister being assaulted in the streets of Niamey after the coup d'état. But, in fact, the man in these videos is not a member of Niger's government, he is simply a supporter of the deposed president.

